Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings by six wickets in PSL encounter

Cricket Cricket Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings by six wickets in PSL encounter

The match was played in Karachi, Islamabad continues unbeaten streak so far this season

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 23:21:51 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Islamabad United have defeated Karachi Kings by six wickets in a group match of the Pakistan Super League.

Shadab Khan, United Captain, led with the bat with a solid 47 runs. Besides opener Sahibzada Farhan also made 30 runs.

Kings' Hasan Ali took two wickets but that did not prove enough for his side and the United clinched an easy victory.

Batting first, Kings set target of 129 runs against United.

Tim Seifert looked a bit decent with the bat and scored 30 runs while no other batter looked promising.

Jason Holder, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan took two wickets each and helped United to restrict Kings to a low score.

Earlier, United won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kings in the ongoing PSL season 10.

Islamabad United remain the only unbeaten side in PSL 10, topping the table with three wins. As for head to head, United have dominated this rivalry, winning the last five matches.