Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

RAWALPNDI (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi have decided to bat first against Multan Sultans in their encounter at the Pakistan Super League.

Zalmi is led by Babar Azam while Mohammad Rizwan is captaining Multan Sultans.

The cricket fans are expecting an enthralling and interesting match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Security arrangements have also been enhanced at and around the venue.