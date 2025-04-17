Pakistan beat Thailand to book ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 berth

Thailand lost half their side for 72 runs before they were bundled out on 118 in 34.4 overs

Published On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 23:32:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan defeated Thailand by 87 runs here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in their fourth game of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 on Thursday night. Pakistan defended their 205-run total by dismissing Thailand for 118 in 34.4 overs.

Batting at no 3, Sidra Amin contributed with a gritty half-century, while captain Fatima Sana showcased her all-round prowess with an unbeaten half-century and a three-fors as hosts Pakistan became the first team to confirm their spot at the ICC Women’s cricket World Cup 2025.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan batters took time to get off the blocks as they slipped to 47-3 and then 85-4 in 31.4 overs.

Sidratop-scored for Pakistan with 80 off 105 balls including nine fours, reaching her 11th ODI half century in the process. She was well backed in their run-a-ball 97-run alliance at the crease by skipper Fatima, who remained not out on 62 off 59 deliveries, hitting six fours and one six.

After reaching the 100-run mark in the 36th over, Pakistan accelerated towards the latter part of the innings, scoring 105 off the last 85 balls.

While chasing a steep target, Thailand lost half their side for 72 runs before they were bundled out on 118 in 34.4 overs. Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored with a 17-ball 19 comprising three boundaries.

Apart from Fatima’s three strikes, Rameen Shamim (3-18), Nashra Sundhu (3-19), and Sadia Iqbal (1-11) shared rest of the seven wickets among them.