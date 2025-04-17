PSL 10: Rest day today, Karachi Kings to face Gladiators on Friday

In the six matches played before Wednesday, teams batting second have mostly struggled.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 14:31:04 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - There is no match scheduled today (Thursday) in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, as teams observe a rest day.

Action will resume on Friday when Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

So far, in the six matches played before Wednesday, teams batting second have mostly struggled. Karachi lost to Lahore, Peshawar to Islamabad, Quetta Gladiators to Lahore, and Peshawar Zalmi again lost to Quetta while chasing targets. However, Karachi succeeded against Multan and Islamabad beat Lahore Qalandars while batting second.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have arrived in Multan for their next clash. They are scheduled to face Multan Sultans on April 22.

Prior to departure, Qalandars' aggressive opener Fakhar Zaman stated that he still doesn't feel fully fit, admitting that making a comeback after an injury is always a tough challenge.