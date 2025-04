Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs

Chasing a target of 203 runs for victory, Multan Sultans were all out for 155 runs in 18.4 overs.

Updated On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 00:34:53 PKT

RAWALPINDI Dunya News) – Islamabad United kept their unbeaten run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season X when they registered a 47-run victory over Multan Sultans in the 7th match of the event on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 203 runs for victory, Multan Sultans were all out for 155 runs in 18.4 overs. This was the second defeat for Multan Sultans in as many matches.

Teams Lineup:

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (cap), Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Riley Meredith.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (cap & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.