Cricket to make Olympic comeback at LA28, venue announced

Cricket Cricket Cricket to make Olympic comeback at LA28, venue announced

Fairgrounds in Pomona, Southern California, confirmed as the venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 11:23:44 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Cricket will return to the Olympics after 128 years, with the Fairgrounds in Pomona, Southern California, confirmed as the venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) welcomed the announcement, calling it a major step in preparations for the sport’s Olympic return.

Both men’s and women’s T20 tournaments will be held, featuring six teams each. A total of 90 players per gender will be allowed, with squads of up to 15.

ICC Chair Jay Shah said the T20 format will help cricket reach new audiences and praised the collaboration with LA28 and the International Olympic Committee.

Cricket was last played at the Olympics in 1900. Its return was confirmed in October 2023 alongside five other sports, including baseball/softball and squash.