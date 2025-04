PSL 10: Lahore Qalandars opt to bat first against Karachi Kings

The match is being played in Karachi, both teams ready to improve their number

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars have decided to bat first against Karachi Kings in a major encounter of the Pakistan Super League season 10.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and opted to bat first in what appeared to be a batter-friendly pitch.

Teams Lineup:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi and Zaman Khan.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hassan Ali and Fawad Ali.