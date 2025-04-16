Dominant Qalandars thrash Kings by 65 runs

Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell scored 76 and 75 runs respectively to propel Qalandars to 201-6

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars thrashed Karachi Kings by 65 runs in an important clash in the Pakistan Super League season 10 on Tuesday night.

Shaheen Afridi and Rishad Hossain took three wickets apiece while Sikandar Raza took two wickets. Kings never looked stable in the match and apart from Khushdil Shah who scored 39 runs, no batter looked promising. The whole side was dismissed for 136 runs with five balls to spare.

Batting first, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell scored 76 and 75 runs respectively to propel Qalandars to 201 losing six wickets in the bargain.

Hasan Ali took four wickets for the Kings.

Earlier, Qalandars decided to bat first against Kings in a major encounter of the PSL X.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi opted to bat first in what appeared to be a batter-friendly pitch.

Teams Lineup:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi and Zaman Khan.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hassan Ali and Fawad Ali.

