Quetta Gladiators face Lahore Qalandars tonight in Rawalpindi

Cricket Cricket Quetta Gladiators face Lahore Qalandars tonight in Rawalpindi

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 PM at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 13:29:56 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - The excitement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 continues as cricket fans gear up for another thrilling encounter tonight (Sunday).

Only one match will be played today, featuring Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 PM at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars are aiming to bounce back after a defeat in their opening match against Islamabad United. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators made a strong start to their campaign with a win over Peshawar Zalmi.

Currently, Quetta Gladiators hold 2 points on the leaderboard, while Lahore Qalandars are yet to open their account.