I'm the captain of 250 million Pakistanis, says Mohammad Rizwan

Published On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 08:56:53 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that he considered himself the captain of all 250 million Pakistanis, expressing pride in his leadership role.

Speaking to the media during a final training session at National Stadium Karachi ahead of the match against Karachi Kings, Rizwan said the team was determined not to repeat past mistakes. “We’ll avoid the errors we've made previously,” he remarked.

Acknowledging the fans' disappointment, Rizwan said, “The frustration of our supporters is justified. We couldn’t fulfill our responsibilities. While we face criticism, we also receive immense love. Listening to fans is part of our job, though unfair criticism does hurt.”

Rizwan emphasised the importance of constructive feedback: “Everyone learns, and criticism should be for improvement. Shahid Afridi’s comments were in my favor, but he should not have questioned my authority as a captain.”

He also commented on the selection process, noting, “Everyone is aware of the Pakistan selection committee’s powers. I’m fortunate to have decision-making authority in Multan Sultans. I’m proud of speaking the truth.”

Rizwan added, “I regret not pursuing education. My focus has always been on cricket. I admit my English isn’t great, if you want perfect English, I’ll become a professor. Misbah-ul-Haq’s decision to play me as an opener during his tenure as head coach was absolutely right.”

Looking ahead to the match, Rizwan praised the opposition, saying, “Karachi Kings is a strong team with excellent players. I have love for both the Karachi Kings and the city of Karachi. Multan Sultans also have quality players—ultimately, team performance depends on the right combination.”