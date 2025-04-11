Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United to win PSL 10 opening game

Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bowl first

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars have given 140-run target to Islamabad United in the opening game of Pakistan Super League’s tenth edition.

Qalandars had a disappointing start when opener Fakhar Zaman was sent back to the pavilion for just one run. In the 5th over, Mohammad Naeem scored 30 runs, Daryl Mitchell fell cheaply for 13 runs. Jason Holder scored duck and was dismissed by Jason Holder.

Playing XI:

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (captain), Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

