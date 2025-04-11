PSL 10 kicks off with spectacular opening ceremony

Cricket Cricket PSL 10 kicks off with spectacular opening ceremony

The opening ceremony features spectacular performances from Sufi music artist Abida Parveen

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Apr 2025 20:02:09 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) commenced with a breathtaking opening ceremony in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The opening ceremony features spectacular performances from Sufi music artist Abida Parveen along with Ali Zafar and others.

In addition, the singers of the PSL 10 anthem song Abrarul Haq, Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig and Talha Anjum also performed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to host the marquee tournament, which will be held in four stadiums from April 11 to May 18, offering cricket lovers in the country exciting matches between six star-studded teams.

The event comprising 34 matches will be played at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on May 18.

Read also: PSL 10 set to offer cricket and all that jazz

The opening match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Islamabad United and two-time winner Lahore Qalandars, with the first ball to be bowled at 8.30pm.

Fans also witnessed an eye-catching fireworks display during the event.