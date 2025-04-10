PSL 10 captains urge nation to support country's premier tournament

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Captains of all six teams participating in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 have called on the people of Pakistan and cricket fans across the globe to rally behind the tournament and celebrate the league as a national success.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Islamabad, the captains emphasised the importance of unity and support as the league marks its 10-year milestone.

Shaheen Shah Afridi remarked, "PSL is completing 10 years, it's our own league. We should support and cooperate with it fully."

Babar Azam echoed the sentiment, saying, "We appeal to all fans to support PSL. We've formed a strong team and aim to deliver a great performance."

Muhammad Rizwan highlighted the emotional bond between the sport and its fans, stating, "Pakistanis love their cricket deeply. If we don’t perform well, fans get upset and that’s their right." He added, "No matter which team wins, ultimately it’s Pakistan that wins."

Rizwan also pointed out the difference in pressure between international and domestic cricket, adding that playing in front of the home crowd carries its own unique intensity.

The 10th edition of the HBL PSL begins tomorrow (Friday) with defending champions Islamabad United facing Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.