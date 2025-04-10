BBL, WBBL drafts scheduled for June 19; player registration opens on April 28

MELBOURNE (Web Desk) - The player drafts for the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will take place on June 19, with international cricketers able to register via the nomination portal starting April 28.

Participating teams will be allowed to select up to four overseas players through the draft process.

Brisbane Heat has secured the first pick in the BBL 15 draft, while Sydney Sixers will have the first pick in the WBBL 11 draft. The draft ceremony will be broadcast live.

BBL General Manager Alistair Dobson stated that the announcement of the lottery draft order is expected to boost interest among international players. He added that announcing the draft date in advance will help clubs assess player availability more effectively.