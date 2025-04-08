Army, Rangers to be deployed for PSL 10 security

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government has approved the deployment of Army and Rangers personnel to ensure foolproof security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 matches scheduled in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

The approval came after the Punjab Home Department formally requested the Ministry of Interior for assistance, which has now been granted.

According to the Punjab Home Department, military and paramilitary support was sought to assist the police in providing top-level security. One wing of Rangers and two companies of the Pakistan Army will be deployed in each of the three cities.

The request highlighted that PSL is a high-profile event featuring international players and match officials, making enhanced security essential for the safety of both local and foreign participants.

Comprehensive security measures will be implemented during matches, team accommodations, and travel in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. Special Services Group (SSG) commandos and Army Aviation helicopters have also been requested for added security support.

The security deployment will remain in effect from April 6 to May 19.