Match officials for HBL PSL X announced

A total of 13 umpires and seven match referees will be involved in 30 matches

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 08:30:42 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the match officials for HBL Pakistan Super League X, scheduled to take place across four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May.

A total of 13 umpires and seven match referees will be involved in 30 matches, while the match officials for the Qualifier, two eliminators and final, will be announced in due course.

Elite Panel of ICC Umpires – Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel and Kumar Dharmasena are among the 13 umpires officiating in the six-team tournament. Also included are Alex Wharf and Chris Brown.

From Pakistan, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Rashid Riaz Waqar are part of the PCB International Panel of Umpires.

Abdul Moqeet, Nasir Hussain, Tariq Rasheed and Zulfiqar Jan – part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will also be officiating matches during this edition of the HBL PSL.

Among the match referees, ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will officiate matches alongside his fellow Sri Lankan Roshan Mahanama. Also serving as match referees are Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed Malik – both from the PCB International Panel of Match Referees.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh and Nadeem Arshad will also officiate during the tournament.