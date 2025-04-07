Punjab seeks deployment of army, rangers for Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier, PSL 10

Cricket Cricket Punjab seeks deployment of army, rangers for Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier, PSL 10

The security teams will ensure complete safety for players, officials and attendees

Follow on Published On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 12:30:43 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - The Punjab Home Department on Monday requested services of the Army and Rangers for security during two major upcoming events, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and Pakistan Super League (PSL) Edition 10.

The Punjab Home Department spokesperson said for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier which was scheduled in Lahore, one wing of Rangers and two companies of the Army will provide security.

Six teams, including Pakistan,Bangladesh, Scotland, Ireland, West Indies and Thailand, will compete in the tournament which will continue till April 20.

Similarly, for the PSL Edition 10 which will take place from April 11 to May 18 in Lahore,Rawalpindi and Multan,the Punjab Home Department had requested one wing of Rangers and two companies of the Army for each city. Additionally, the Special Services Group (SSG) commandos and Army aviation helicopters will be deployed.

With both events involving high-profile international participants and dignitaries, the security teams will ensure complete safety for players, officials and attendees.

The Punjab Home Department has formally submitted the request to the Federal Ministry of Interior for the deployment of the security forces.