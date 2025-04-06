HBL PSL set to introduce full Urdu commentary for first time

It would allow fans to experience every moment of the action in Pakistan’s national language

Updated On: Sun, 06 Apr 2025 13:11:35 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - For the first time in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) history, fans will be able to enjoy full-match Urdu commentary throughout the tournament.

HBL PSL X will take place from 11 April to 18 May across Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

This new Urdu commentary option would allow fans to experience every moment of the action in Pakistan’s national language, aiming to deepen engagement and make the league more inclusive.

HBL PSL CEO Salman Naseer called it a “landmark moment,” saying, “This is a landmark moment for the HBL PSL and its ever-growing fanbase. Cricket is a unifying force in Pakistan and by offering commentary in Urdu for a full game, we are bringing the excitement and energy of the HBL PSL closer to the hearts of fans in every corner of the country."

“The introduction of the seperate Urdu commentary feed is something that has been eagerly anticipated and we are excited to deliver it. This move not only strengthens our connection with the community but also ensures that the excitement of HBL PSL is more accessible to a wider audience.”

