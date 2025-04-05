Fans clash with Khushdil Shah after Pakistan's loss to New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Web Desk) - Pakistani cricket fans expressed anger after the national team’s repeated defeats against New Zealand, culminating in a clean sweep loss in the third ODI of the series at Mount Maunganui.

Following the match, spectators in the stadium targeted the Pakistani team with sarcastic comments over their poor performance. All-rounder Khushdil Shah reacted strongly to the taunts and attempted to confront the fans, but was restrained by security personnel and fellow players.

Images from the incident circulated widely on social media, prompted a response from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The board condemned the offensive behavior reportedly displayed by foreign fans towards Pakistani players.

According to a PCB spokesperson, the abusive remarks were made by foreign spectators, who shouted anti-Pakistan slogans at the players. When Khushdil Shah asked them to stop, two Afghan fans allegedly responded with further inappropriate language in Pashto and attempted to engage in a physical altercation with the player.

Following a formal complaint by the Pakistan team, two foreign fans were escorted out of the stadium by security officials.