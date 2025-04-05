New Zealand whitewash Pakistan in ODI series with 43-run win

Cricket Cricket New Zealand whitewash Pakistan in ODI series with 43-run win

Pakistan was bowled out for 221 in 40 overs.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 12:27:06 PKT

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Dunya News) - New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 43 runs in the third and final One Day International, sealing a 3-0 whitewash in the three-match ODI series.

The match, played at Mount Maunganui, was delayed due to a wet outfield caused by pre-match rain. As a result, the ODI was reduced to 42 overs per side. Pakistan made one change to their lineup, bringing in Naseem Shah in place of Haris Rauf.

Batting first, New Zealand scored 264 runs for 8 wickets in the allotted 42 overs. Captain Michael Bracewell played a quickfire knock of 58 off 40 balls. Earlier, the Kiwis lost their first wicket for just 13 runs, with Nik Kelly dismissed for 3.

Rhys Mariu scored a steady 58, while Daryl Mitchell made 43 and Henry Nicholls contributed 31. Tim Seifert added 26 runs, with minor contributions from other players.

For Pakistan, Akif Javed took 4 wickets, Naseem Shah grabbed 2, while Faheem Ashraf and Sufiyan Muqeem took one wicket each.

Pakistan Innings:

Chasing 265, Pakistan was bowled out for 221 in 40 overs. The opening stand put on 73 runs before Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for 33. Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the jaw by a throw. His replacement, Usman Khan, scored just 12.

Captain Babar Azam top-scored with a composed 50 off 58 balls. Mohammad Rizwan scored 37, Tayyab Tahir 33, and Naseem Shah added 17 runs. The rest of the batting lineup collapsed quickly.

For New Zealand, Ben Sears starred with the ball, claiming 5 wickets. Jacob Duffy took 2, while Mohammad Abbas and Daryl Mitchell took one each.

With this win, New Zealand completed a clean sweep over Pakistan in the ODI series.