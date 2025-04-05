Imam-ul-Haq injured after ball strikes his face in third ODI

Imam-ul-Haq struck on the jaw by a fielder’s throw that deflected off his helmet grill

Updated On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 10:46:45 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq was injured during the third and final ODI against New Zealand while running between the wickets.

The match, held in Mount Maunganui, saw Imam-ul-Haq struck on the jaw by a fielder’s throw that deflected off his helmet grill. As a result, he retired hurt and left the field.

According to the team management, Imam failed the concussion test and was replaced by Usman Khan in the batting lineup, who managed to score only 12 runs.

Medical staff are currently providing treatment at the on-field emergency center, and he may be taken to the hospital if necessary.