Fakhar Zaman resumes practice after injury recovery

Fakhar said that the first day of practice was quite tough

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 08:59:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s opening batter Fakhar Zaman has resumed training after recovering from an injury.

Speaking to media, Fakhar said that the first day of practice was quite tough but he expected to be back in full rhythm within the next three to four days.

He expressed his determination to perform well in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and help his team reach the final.

Fakhar had missed the series against New Zealand due to injury and was not part of the national squad during those matches.