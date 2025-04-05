Canada captain Kirton taken into police custody in Barbados

Cricket Canada has said it is "actively monitoring the situation".

JAMAICA (Web Desk) - Following reports that Nicholas Kirton, the Canada men's captain, had been taken into police custody in Barbados, Cricket Canada has said it is "actively monitoring the situation".

"Cricket Canada has been made aware of the recent allegations and detainment involving national team player Nicholas Kirton," the board said in a statement. "We are actively monitoring the situation and closely following developments as they unfold. Cricket Canada is committed to ensuring transparency and will provide updates as more details become available.

"We take this matter seriously and remain steadfast in upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the sport. While this situation is being addressed, we would like to assure the public that our national men's team is fully focused on their preparations for the upcoming North America Cup, set to begin on April 18th in the Cayman Islands.

"Cricket Canada remains dedicated to supporting the team as they continue to represent our country with pride and professionalism."

The inaugural North Americas Cup will be held in April, pitting Canada against Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands and USA.

A report in the Jamaica Gleaner said Kirton, a Barbadian, "was taken into police custody on Sunday".

Kirton has played 21 ODIs for Canada, scoring 514 runs, and 28 T20Is, scoring 627 runs. In 2020, he played three CPL games for Jamaica Tallawahs.

Before migrating to Canada, he played for West Indies Under-19 and Barbados.

