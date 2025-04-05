Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

The match has been reduced to 42 overs each side due to delay caused by wet outfield.

Published On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 04:32:33 PKT

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Web Desk) – Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third One Day International against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The match was delayed due to wet outfield. The match has been reduced to 42 overs each side. Two bowlers can bowl a maximum of nine overs. Three bowlers can bowl up to eight overs.

New Zealand have already sealed the series with a dominant 2-0 lead and hope to complete the whitewash in the final ODI. The home team have demonstrated their depth and domination, with the ball as well as the bat functioning admirably in the opening two games.

Pakistan now confront the arduous challenge of escaping a whitewash and hope to put up a fight against New Zealand in the last match.

For Pakistan, it has been a challenging series. Along with responding to the physical blows, they were punished for slow over-rates in the second ODI, which is their third slow over-rate sanction in four games.

New Zealand XI: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell (cap), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O'Rourke

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (cap and wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Muqeem, Akif Javed

