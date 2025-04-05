New Zealand set 265-run target for Pakistan in final ODI

The match has been reduced to 42 overs each side due to delay caused by wet outfield.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Web Desk) – In the third and final ODI, New Zealand has set a target of 265 runs for Pakistan to chase.

The match, held at Mount Maunganui, was delayed due to a wet outfield following overnight rain. As a result, the game was reduced to 42 overs per side. Pakistan made one change to their lineup, with Naseem Shah replacing Haris Rauf.

New Zealand struggled early on, losing their first wicket at just 13 runs when Nyke Kelley was dismissed for 3. However, the middle order stabilised the innings—Rhys Mariu top-scored with 58, followed by Daryl Mitchell (43) and Henry Nicholls (31). Tim Seifert also contributed 26 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first.

New Zealand have already sealed the series with a dominant 2-0 lead and hope to complete the whitewash in the final ODI. The home team have demonstrated their depth and domination, with the ball as well as the bat functioning admirably in the opening two games.

Pakistan now confront the arduous challenge of escaping a whitewash and hope to put up a fight against New Zealand in the last match.

For Pakistan, it has been a challenging series. Along with responding to the physical blows, they were punished for slow over-rates in the second ODI, which is their third slow over-rate sanction in four games.

New Zealand XI: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell (cap), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O'Rourke

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (cap and wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Muqeem, Akif Javed

