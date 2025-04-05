Pak vs NZ 3rd ODI: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

New Zealand have already sealed the series with a dominant 2-0 lead.

Updated On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 03:58:12 PKT

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Web Desk) – Toss for the third One Day International between Pakistan and News Zealand in Mount Maunganui has been delayed due to wet outfield.

New Zealand have already sealed the series with a dominant 2-0 lead and hope to complete the whitewash in the final ODI. The home team have demonstrated their depth and domination, with the ball as well as the bat functioning admirably in the opening two games.

Pakistan now confront the arduous challenge of escaping a whitewash and hope to put up a fight against New Zealand in the last match.

For Pakistan, it has been a challenging series. Along with responding to the physical blows, they were punished for slow over-rates in the second ODI, which is their third slow over-rate sanction in four games.

