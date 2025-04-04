Chapman ruled out of third ODI against Pakistan

Tim Seifert, who was called in to replace Chapman in Hamilton, will stay with the squad

Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 12:03:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the third and final Chemist Warehouse ODI against Pakistan at Bay Oval tomorrow (Saturday) with a hamstring injury.

Chapman was ruled out of the second ODI in Hamilton with a minor hamstring tear, and an assessment at training today revealed he has not recovered sufficiently to take his place in the XI for the final match of the home summer.

Tim Seifert, who was called in to replace Chapman in Hamilton, will stay with the squad for the third ODI tomorrow.