Mohsin Naqvi elected Asian Cricket Council chairman

Thu, 03 Apr 2025 17:48:20 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been elected as the new head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), replacing Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief Shammi Silva.

The decision was finalised during a virtual meeting of ACC members on Thursday. Naqvi will serve a two-year term in this role.

An official statement from the ACC is released.

Naqvi’s primary challenge will be overseeing the Asia Cup, set for September.

Initially assigned to India, the tournament will be played at a neutral venue due to diplomatic tensions preventing India and Pakistan from hosting each other’s teams.

This arrangement was decided when the Asia Cup's media rights were sold earlier this year. Now, Naqvi must determine the host nation, with the UAE emerging as the frontrunner, while Sri Lanka remains a strong contender.