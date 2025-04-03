PSL 10 anthem fails to impress fans

Cricket Cricket PSL 10 anthem fails to impress fans

Critics have also criticised the consistent inclusion of Punjabi lyrics in PSL anthems

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 03 Apr 2025 11:28:36 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The official anthem for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been released but has failed to capture the excitement of fans.

The anthem featured renowned singers, including Abrar-ul-Haq, Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig, and Talha Anjum. However, despite high expectations, the song has not received the anticipated response from the audience.

In the first 12 hours, the anthem garnered 1 million views on Facebook and only 300,000 views on YouTube, with mixed reactions on other social media platforms.

Critics have also criticised the consistent inclusion of Punjabi lyrics in PSL anthems, resulting in marginalising other ethnicities, emphasising the PSL does not include just the teams from Punjab but also from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

Many fans reminisced about Ali Zafar’s past PSL anthems, particularly Phir Seeti Bajaygi, claiming that no new song has been able to match its energy and appeal.

It is worth mentioning that PSL 10 will kick off on April 11, with matches set to take place in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan.