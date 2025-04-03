PSL 10 ticket sale begins today, final set for May 18 in Lahore

Online tickets will be available from 3 PM, while physical ticket sales will start from April 7

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that ticket sales for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin today (Thursday).

According to PCB, online tickets will be available from 3 PM, while physical ticket sales will start at private courier centers from April 7. Fans who book tickets online can collect them from designated courier pick-up centers.

PSL 10 matches will be played in four cities: Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan. The final will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 18.

General ticket prices for all four venues start at Rs. 650. For the opening match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, ticket prices range from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 8,500.