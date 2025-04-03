New coach Edwards adamant England can win women's cricket World Cup

New coach Charlotte Edwards insists her England team can win the women's cricket World Cup.

LONDON (AFP) – New coach Charlotte Edwards insists her England team can win the women's cricket World Cup in India later this year despite their Ashes drubbing in Australia.

England were hammered 16-0 in the multi-format series by arch rivals Australia, a rout that led to the sacking of coach Jon Lewis and the departure of long-serving captain Heather Knight.

England's women have not won a major trophy since lifting the 2017 World Cup, shortly after Edwards, whose appointment was announced on Tuesday, called time on her celebrated playing career.

Former skipper Edwards has built an impressive track record a coach, winning several trophies with Southern Vipers, the inaugural Hundred title at Southern Brave and the India's Women's Premier League with Mumbai Indians.

"I wouldn't have taken on this role if I didn't think that in six months we could win the World Cup in India," Edwards told reporters at Lord's on Wednesday. "We've got the playing group to do that.

"But the players need to be honest with themselves about how they've performed in recent times. And I need to be honest with them about where I think they're at."

Lewis admitted Australia were "much more athletic" during the Ashes, while former England spinner Alex Hartley questioned the team's physical condition at the T20 World Cup.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, which starts in September, Edwards said: "I will make the players more accountable for their fitness.

"There are many aspects to this. I know we're closer than the 16-0 scoreline suggests."

Edwards' first game as England coach will be a T20 against the West Indies at Canterbury on May 21.

