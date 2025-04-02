PSL 10 anthem 'X DEKHO' released

The anthem, named "X DEKHO," represents the pride in the successes of PSL over the past decade.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The anthem for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, titled "X DEKHO," has been released, featuring several prominent and well-known artists.

PSL CEO Salman Nasir stated that this year's anthem aims to celebrate the milestone of completing 10 years of PSL.

He also mentioned that Abrar-ul-Haq is part of the anthem’s artists, marking his debut in PSL. The track also features the powerful voices of renowned singer and songwriter Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig, and the dynamic rap style of Talha Anjum.

Salman Nasir highlighted that the four artists, hailing from diverse backgrounds, genres, and vocal ranges, reflect the vibrant talents of Pakistan.

It is worth noting that PSL 10 will be played across four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, starting from April 11, with the final set to be held on May 18 at Gaddafi Stadium.