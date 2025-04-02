Usman Qadir eyes domestic cricket in Australia after relocation

Cricket Cricket Usman Qadir eyes domestic cricket in Australia after relocation

Usman Qadir stated that he relocated to Australia for a better future for himself and his family

Follow on Published On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 11:54:58 PKT

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan international cricketer Usman Qadir has said that after moving to Australia, things were under control, and he would soon be seen playing domestic cricket there.

Speaking to the media, Usman Qadir stated that he relocated to Australia for a better future for himself and his family, and everything was progressing according to plan.

He acknowledged that his late father, legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, wished for him to play for Pakistan. However, whether he represents Australia or not, he was committed to giving his best.

Usman Qadir, who has previously played for Pakistan, is now seeking opportunities to establish his cricketing career in Australia.