Pakistan cricket team extends Eid greetings from New Zealand

The team offered Eid prayers in Hamilton

HAMILTON (Dunya News) - The Pakistan cricket team, currently in New Zealand, extended Eid greetings to the nation and conveyed their best wishes.

The team offered Eid prayers in Hamilton, where players exchanged greetings and celebrated the occasion together. Fans also took the opportunity to capture moments with the cricketers.

In their message, the players urged everyone to take care of themselves and others, emphasising the importance of sharing Eid festivities with those around them.

Meanwhile, the national team is set to train at Seddon Park today (Tuesday), ahead of their second ODI against New Zealand tomorrow. The hosts currently lead the three-match series 1-0.