Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI against NZ due to hamstring injury

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani batter Usman Khan has been ruled out of the second ODI against New Zealand due to injury
According to the Pakistan team spokesperson, Usman suffered a hamstring injury while fielding during the first ODI. An MRI scan confirmed a low-grade tear.

The spokesperson further stated that Usman Khan will not be available for the second ODI in Hamilton on April 2. 

