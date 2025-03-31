Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI against NZ due to hamstring injury
Cricket
Usman suffered a hamstring injury while fielding during the first ODI.
LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani batter Usman Khan has been ruled out of the second ODI against New Zealand due to injury
.
According to the Pakistan team spokesperson, Usman suffered a hamstring injury while fielding during the first ODI. An MRI scan confirmed a low-grade tear.
The spokesperson further stated that Usman Khan will not be available for the second ODI in Hamilton on April 2.