Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI against NZ due to hamstring injury

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 08:29:39 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani batter Usman Khan has been ruled out of the second ODI against New Zealand due to injury

According to the Pakistan team spokesperson, Usman suffered a hamstring injury while fielding during the first ODI. An MRI scan confirmed a low-grade tear.

The spokesperson further stated that Usman Khan will not be available for the second ODI in Hamilton on April 2.