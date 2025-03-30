Iftar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
06:22 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:49 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:29 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:35 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:51 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Pakistan Cricket Team arrives in Hamilton for second ODI against NZ

Pakistan Cricket Team arrives in Hamilton for second ODI against NZ

Cricket

The team traveled from Napier to Hamilton and will have a rest day today

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

HAMILTON (Web Desk) - The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Hamilton ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand in the ongoing series.

According to details, the team traveled from Napier to Hamilton and will have a rest day today (Sunday). The squad will resume training tomorrow (Monday) at 10 AM local time.

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled for April 2, with the Black Caps leading the series 1-0.

In the first ODI, New Zealand secured a 73-run victory over Pakistan. 

Related Topics
Pakistan
Cricket



Related News