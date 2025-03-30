Pakistan Cricket Team arrives in Hamilton for second ODI against NZ

The team traveled from Napier to Hamilton and will have a rest day today

HAMILTON (Web Desk) - The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Hamilton ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand in the ongoing series.

According to details, the team traveled from Napier to Hamilton and will have a rest day today (Sunday). The squad will resume training tomorrow (Monday) at 10 AM local time.

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled for April 2, with the Black Caps leading the series 1-0.

In the first ODI, New Zealand secured a 73-run victory over Pakistan.