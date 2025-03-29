Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:30 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:07 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:33 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:38 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:02 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Pakistan concede third-highest extras in history against NZ

Pakistan concede third-highest extras in history against NZ

Cricket

Pakistan conceded 344 runs along with 43 extra runs, including 21 wides

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

 NAPIER (Web Desk) - Pakistan endured another unwanted record in the first ODI against New Zealand as their bowlers struggled with extras.

After winning the toss, captain Mohammad Rizwan opted to bowl first, but the decision backfired as Pakistan conceded 344 runs along with 43 extra runs, including 21 wides, 13 leg-byes, 7 byes, and 2 no-balls.

This marked the third-highest extras conceded by Pakistan in an ODI innings. The highest was 47 extras against New Zealand in Manchester (1999), while the second-highest was 44 extras against Sri Lanka (1990, Sharjah) and New Zealand (2003, Dambulla).

Related Topics
Pakistan
Cricket



Related News