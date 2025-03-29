Pakistan concede third-highest extras in history against NZ

Pakistan conceded 344 runs along with 43 extra runs, including 21 wides

NAPIER (Web Desk) - Pakistan endured another unwanted record in the first ODI against New Zealand as their bowlers struggled with extras.

After winning the toss, captain Mohammad Rizwan opted to bowl first, but the decision backfired as Pakistan conceded 344 runs along with 43 extra runs, including 21 wides, 13 leg-byes, 7 byes, and 2 no-balls.

This marked the third-highest extras conceded by Pakistan in an ODI innings. The highest was 47 extras against New Zealand in Manchester (1999), while the second-highest was 44 extras against Sri Lanka (1990, Sharjah) and New Zealand (2003, Dambulla).