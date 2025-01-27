West Indies spinner Warrican sets new record against Pakistan

Cricket Cricket West Indies spinner Warrican sets new record against Pakistan

He took 19 wickets in two match series against Shan Masood's side

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 12:17:01 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican has set a record for taking the most wickets in a Test match against Pakistan on their soil.

His brilliant bowling performance helped West Indies defeat Pakistan at home for the first time in 35 years. The last time West Indies beat Pakistan in 1990.

Warrican took 19 wickets on Pakistani soil over two Test matches and four innings. In the second innings of the first Test, he took an impressive 7 wickets for just 32 runs. He claimed nine wickets in both innings of the second match of the series.

Previously, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel had taken 13 wickets in Pakistan in 2023. The two-match Test series between the two teams had ended in a draw.

Pakistan resumed day three from their overnight score of 76-4 and could only face 20 overs before losing the remaining six wickets. At the start of the day, Saud Shakeel (13, 30b, 1x4) and nightwatchman Kashif Ali fell in a space of five balls to Sinclair and Warrican, respectively.

With Pakistan reeling at 76-6, Mohammad Rizwan (25, 62b, 1x4) and Salman Ali Agha (15, 33b) came together to stitch a 39-run stand off 77 balls, which was broken by Warrican as he pinned Salman leg before in the 38th over.

The remaining three wickets came in the next six overs as West Indies romped to their fifth Test match victory on Pakistan soil. Apart from Warrican, Sinclair contributed with 3-61, while Motie dismissed two batters for 35 runs in his 11 overs.

