West Indies dominate day two as Pakistan stumble chasing 254

Cricket Cricket West Indies dominate day two as Pakistan stumble chasing 254

Nauman Ali has claimed a ten-wicket haul

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 17:32:39 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan looked in trouble at the end of day two of the second Test as the host lost four wickets at 76 runs while chasing 254-run target set by West Indies.

Kevin Sinclair grabbed two important wickets of the host captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam who fell cheaply while looking good at 31 runs.

Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie got one wicket apiece.

For the visiting side, Kraigg Brathwaite was the highest scorer with 52 runs which helped his side to register a fighting total of 244 on this tricky pitch. Meanwhile Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Kevin Sinclair chipped in with 35, 30, and 28 runs respectively.

Earlier in the match, West Indies were bowled out for 163 runs in their first innings.

In response, Pakistan managed to score 154 runs, giving the visitors a narrow 9-run lead after the first innings.

Nauman Ali has claimed a ten-wicket hall in the Test match by taking four wickets in the second innings, adding up to six from the first innings.

Sajid Khan has claimed four whickets while Abrar Ahmed and Kashif Ali shared one wicket apiece.

Pakistan XI:

Shan Masood (C), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper), Kemar Roach