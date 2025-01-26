Pakistan to chase 254 to clinch clean sweep

MULTAN (Dunya News) – West Indies have given the target of 254 runs to Pakistan to chase in the fourth innings of the Test match at Multan.

Kraigg Brathwaite was the highest scorer with 52 runs, while Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Kevin Sinclair chipped in with 35, 30, and 28 runs respectively.

Earlier in the match, West Indies were bowled out for 163 runs in their first innings.

In response, Pakistan managed to score 154 runs, giving the visitors a narrow 9-run lead after the first innings.

Nauman Ali has claimed a ten-wicket hall in the Test match by taking four wickets in the second innings, adding up to six from the first innings.

Sajid Khan has claimed four whickets while Abrar Ahmed and Kashif Ali shared one wicket apiece.

Pakistan XI:

Shan Masood (C), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper), Kemar Roach