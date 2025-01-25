Noman Ali becomes first Pakistan spinner to claim Test hat-trick

Cricket Cricket Noman Ali becomes first Pakistan spinner to claim Test hat-trick

He removed West Indies' Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair and Kavem Hodge to reach the milestone

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 11:21:40 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Noman Ali has become first Pakistan spinner to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket as he left West Indies batters completed baffled with his magical bowling spell.

He achieved the key milestone on day one of the first Test against West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner completed his hat-trick in 11th over of the match when he removed Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair and Kavem Hodge. He also dismissed opener Justin Greaves.

As of 20.2 overs, the visitors stand at 68-8 as Sajid Khan has taken two wickets while debutant Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed have claimed one wicket each.

