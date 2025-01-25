ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024 announced

Pat Cummins has been named the captain of the ICC Test Team of the Year

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 11:12:56 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the Men's Test Team of the Year 2024, featuring standout performers in Test cricket throughout the year.

The squad included four players from England, three from India, two from New Zealand, and one each from Australia and Sri Lanka. Notably, no Pakistani cricketer secured a spot in the team.

Australia's Pat Cummins has been named the captain of the ICC Test Team of the Year.

Other players in the lineup were India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah; England's Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith; New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Matt Henry; and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis.

The ICC Test Team of the Year recognizes cricketers who delivered exceptional performances in Test cricket during 2024.