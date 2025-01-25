Pakistan trail behind West Indies as spinners cast magic spell in second Test

Spinners of both sides dominated Day 1 of the second Multan Test

Updated On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 17:19:01 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan faced a somewhat similar fate on a spin-friendly pitch in Multan as it also lost quick wickets in first innings of the second test.

Still trailing by nine runs, Pakistan were all out 154 runs courtesy Jomel Warrican's four and Gudakesh Motie's three wickets.

Earlier, the WI side also collapsed and registered only 163 runs in the first innings on the spinner-heaven wicket. The bowlers however displayed the grit to fight and scored as Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican scored 55, 25 and 36 runs respectively.

The match also saw a massive record as Nauman Ali became the first Pakistan spinnder to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

West Indies' batting faltered once again as they lost seven quick wickets inside initial 12 overs of the first session.

Opening the innings, Kraigg Brathwaite and Michael Lewis could not provide a stable start. Debutant pacer Kashif Ali struck in his very first over, dismissing Lewis for just 8 runs, caught behind.

Sajid Khan added to the woes of the visitors, removing Amir Jango and Alick Athanaze.

Nauman Ali has sent four batters back to the pavilion. No batter other than Kavem Hodge has managed to get into the double figures.

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test match against Pakistan.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 and has made one change in their lineup, replacing fast bowler Khurram Shehzad with young pacer Kashif Ali in the playing XI.

National team interim Test head coach Aqib Javed emphasised the need for Pakistan to prepare pitches that cater to their advantage as other nations do.

Pakistan XI:

Shan Masood (C), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper), Kemar Roach