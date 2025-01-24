Pakistan end ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup campaign on winning note

Cricket Cricket Pakistan end ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup campaign on winning note

The win secured Pakistan’s 4th place finish in the tournament.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 17:19:17 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan concluded their campaign in the second edition of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup with a 52-run win against Samoa in the 4th Place Playoff at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval on Friday.

Player of the match, Haniah Ahmer, delivered a brilliant bowling performance, taking 4-17 in her four overs, helping Pakistan defend their 137-run target. Samoa were bowled out for 84 in 18.5 overs.

After opting to bowl first, Samoa saw Pakistan's top-order contribution led by opener Maham Anees (28 off 42 balls, 3 fours). Fatima Khan and Manahil played key roles in the middle order, with Fatima scoring a quick 27 off 14 balls (3 fours, 1 six) and Manahil contributing 17 runs off 17 balls (3 fours). Quratulain added 13 off 11 balls as Pakistan reached 136-8 in 20 overs.

Nora Jade Salima was the pick of Samoa's bowlers with figures of 3-20.

In Samoa’s chase, Pakistan struck regularly, reducing them to 49-5. The tail offered little resistance as Samoa were all out for 84. Haniah was well-supported by leg-spinner Quratulain (2-13) and pacer Fatima Khan (2-19).

The win secured Pakistan’s 4th place finish in the tournament.

