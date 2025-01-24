Pakistan end ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup campaign on winning note
Cricket
The win secured Pakistan’s 4th place finish in the tournament.
(Web Desk) – Pakistan concluded their campaign in the second edition of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup with a 52-run win against Samoa in the 4th Place Playoff at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval on Friday.
Player of the match, Haniah Ahmer, delivered a brilliant bowling performance, taking 4-17 in her four overs, helping Pakistan defend their 137-run target. Samoa were bowled out for 84 in 18.5 overs.
After opting to bowl first, Samoa saw Pakistan's top-order contribution led by opener Maham Anees (28 off 42 balls, 3 fours). Fatima Khan and Manahil played key roles in the middle order, with Fatima scoring a quick 27 off 14 balls (3 fours, 1 six) and Manahil contributing 17 runs off 17 balls (3 fours). Quratulain added 13 off 11 balls as Pakistan reached 136-8 in 20 overs.
Nora Jade Salima was the pick of Samoa's bowlers with figures of 3-20.
In Samoa’s chase, Pakistan struck regularly, reducing them to 49-5. The tail offered little resistance as Samoa were all out for 84. Haniah was well-supported by leg-spinner Quratulain (2-13) and pacer Fatima Khan (2-19).
The win secured Pakistan’s 4th place finish in the tournament.