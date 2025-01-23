Champions Trophy 2025 promo: It's all on the line

Earlier, the ICC unveiled the logo of the event.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 17:28:04 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled promo of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, India’s Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan’s Muhammad Nabi feature in the video which shows the stars vying for the coveted trophy.

The players talk about the struggle they have to face to grab the scintillating trophy. The situation symbolises the tough contest among the teams vying for the coveted event.

Pakistan are hosting the event under a ‘hybrid model’ according to which India will play all their matches at a neutral venue.

Two group have been formed for the tournament.

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh

Group B: South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, and England

CHAMPIONS TROPHY SCHEDULE

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)

February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

March 2: India vs New Zealand (Dubai)

March 4: First semi Final (Dubai)

March 5: Second Semi Final (Dubai) (Lahore)

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai if India qualifies)

March 10: Reserve Day

