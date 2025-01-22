Indian team's jersey will feature Champions Trophy 2025 logo, says BCCI

Cricket Cricket Indian team's jersey will feature Champions Trophy 2025 logo, says BCCI

Indian team will follow ICC guidelines for Champions Trophy 2025

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 18:30:52 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Wednesday that it would follow the International Cricket Council's (ICC) guidelines for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which includes displaying the official logo on India's jerseys, featuring the host nation's name, Pakistan.

In an interview with an Indian news portal, newly-appointed BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia assured that the Indian team’s jersey would feature the official tournament logo, which will include the name of Pakistan.

“We will comply with all the ICC guidelines,” Saikia stated. "We will follow the ICC directive."

Earlier this week, reports emerged suggesting that the BCCI had refused to wear jerseys with the host country's name, Pakistan, on them for the Champions Trophy 2025.

These reports sparked a strong reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB expressed hope that the ICC would back Pakistan and prevent such actions.

"The BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is harmful to the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan, won't send their captain for the opening ceremony, and now reports are claiming they don’t want Pakistan’s name on their jerseys,” the PCB stated.

“We believe that the ICC, as the world governing body, will support Pakistan in this matter,” the PCB added.

ICC later clarified that displaying the official tournament logo, including the host nation's name, is a mandatory requirement for all participating teams.

The Champions Trophy, an eight-team event consisting of 15 matches, will take place from February 19 to March 9, across three venues in Pakistan and Dubai: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

The tournament will kick off with the opening match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand on Feb 19 in Karachi.