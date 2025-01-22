Hurricanes advance to BBL decider after easing past Sixers

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by 12 runs at Bellerive Oval

Wed, 22 Jan 2025 08:23:40 PKT

(Reuters) - Hobart Hurricanes are one step closer to a first Big Bash League title after defeating Sydney Sixers by 12 runs at Bellerive Oval on Tuesday to progress directly to the season decider.

Mitch Owen crunched three quick sixes to deliver an electric start for Hobart, who reached 173-7 from 20 overs despite sluggish efforts from Ben McDermott (42) and Caleb Jewell (40) through the middle overs.

Jordan Silk struck 57 for the Sixers, who had lost talisman Steve Smith to test duties, but the side could only muster 161-5 in reply as pacemen Riley Meredith and Cameron Gannon celebrated two wickets apiece.

To keep their season alive, Sixers must now prevail in a sudden-death bout on Friday which will also feature the winner of Wednesday's knockout between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars.