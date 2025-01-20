The shortest Test match to produce a result in Pakistan

At 1,064 balls, this is now the shortest decided Test match on Pakistan soil.

MULTAN (Web Desk) - Despite rain reducing the first day’s cricket to 41.3 overs, the first Test match between Pakistan and the West Indies ended in the second session of the third day. The Pakistan spinners – Sajid Khan (nine wickets), Noman Ali (six), Abrar Ahmed (five) – shared all 20 wickets to bowl out the West Indies for 137 and 123.

The hosts themselves fared little better against Jomel Warrican, who picked up 3-69 and 7-32 and effected two run outs. They made 230 and 157 to win by 127 runs, but 141 of these 387 runs across the innings came from one partnership, between Saud Shakeel (84) and Mohammad Rizwan (71) in the first innings. Nevertheless, they inched closer to Bangladesh on the WTC points table.

At 1,064 balls, this is now the shortest decided Test match on Pakistan soil. The previous record of 1,080 balls was held by the Faisalabad Test match of 1990-91 between the same sides, where Pakistan (170 and 154) lost to the West Indies (195 and 130-3) by seven wickets.

Of the 12 countries to have hosted Test cricket, Pakistan remain one of the four without a match that was decided under a thousand balls. However, they moved from 11th place to 10th on the list of shortest men’s Tests with results in every nation. They are above Bangladesh and Ireland.



