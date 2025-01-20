Teams to take 20 spin wickets in a Test: Pakistan's 60/60 run sets new world record

Cricket Cricket Teams to take 20 spin wickets in a Test: Pakistan's 60/60 run sets new world record

Pakistan have now achieved the feat of taking 20 wickets via spinners for three straight home Tests.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 02:17:11 PKT

MULTAN (Web Desk) - Pakistan secured a 127-run win over West Indies in the first Test in Multan, taking all 20 wickets through spin to set a new world record.

On day three of the first Test, after Pakistan set a target of 251 runs in the first Test against West Indies, off-spinner Sajid Khan removed West Indies' top five batters, adding to his tally of four wickets in the first innings.

Noman Ali chipped in with one wicket, trapping Justin Greaves lbw after he had taken five wickets in the first innings. Abrar Ahmed then took four wickets, demolishing the lower order in a hurry to help the hosts wrap up a 127-run win. He finished with five in the match.

20 WICKETS VIA SPINNERS IN A TEST: PAKISTAN SET NEW WORLD RECORD

In their last home series, Pakistan had hosted England for a three-Test series. After losing the first Test on a flat track by an innings, courtesy of a triple century by Harry Brook, the Pakistan management shook up their formula of seamer-friendly tracks and deployed extremely spin-friendly pitches in the remaining two Tests. Their spinners then ran riot, taking 40 out of 40 wickets in those two Tests to help the hosts win the series 2-1.

With another 20 wickets taken by spinners in this Test, Pakistan have now achieved the feat of taking 20 wickets via spinners for three straight home Tests, and five times in total including two instances from the 20th century. India held this particular record previously, with four instances.

The unique 60/60 wickets to spin record in Pakistan's last three home Tests has been led by Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who have taken 26 and 28 wickets respectively. Abrar Ahmed has taken five, and Zahid Mehmood one.

FULL LIST: INSTANCES OF A TEAM TAKING 20 WICKETS THROUGH SPIN IN A TEST

Apart from the last three Test matches at home, Pakistan took 20 wickets via spinners against West Indies in Faisalabad in 1980 where Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Nazir, and Abdul Qadir completed the rout.

In November 1987, it was England who fell victim to Pakistan's slow bowlers as Abdul Qadir took 13 wickets, Tauseef Ahmed took four, and Iqbal Qasim struck thrice in the second innings.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have done this three times each, and England once. India are the only team ever to achieve this away from home, against New Zealand in Auckland, in 1976.

On that occasion, Erapalli Prasanna took 11 wickets, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar eight and S Venkataraghavan one to complete the set.