Smith hit by elbow injury scare ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

It has delayed his departure for the team's training camp in Dubai as he seeks further advice.

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Stand-in Test captain Steven Smith has given Australia a concern ahead of the series in Sri Lanka after picking up an elbow injury during the BBL.

Smith, who has a history of elbow problems, sustained the injury to his right arm, the one he had surgery on in 2019, while throwing in the field for Sydney Sixers in their washed-out match against Sydney Thunder on Friday.

It has delayed Smith's departure for the team's training camp in Dubai as he seeks further advice from a specialist, but a Cricket Australia statement said he was still hoping to leave later this week.

Smith is due to lead Australia in the two Tests in Galle with Pat Cummins on paternity leave. Should he be unavailable it opens the door for Travis Head to captain in a Test for the first time.

Australia retain hope that left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann will be able to play a part on the tour despite having surgery on a fractured right thumb he sustained against Hobart Hurricanes last week.

"He will remain in Australia while the surgical wound heals further," CA said. "He is planned to resume bowling this week with a view to joining the squad in Sri Lanka if he continues to progress well."

With the injury being to Kuhnemann's non-bowling hand, his major challenge will revolve around batting and fielding.

Kuhnemann, who played three Tests in India on the 2023 tour, which included taking 5 for 16 in Indore, had shaped as a key figure in Australia's bowling set-up for the two Tests with the Australia hierarchy putting a lot of stock in the value of the left-arm spinner.

Should he not make the tour, it increases the chance of allrounder Cooper Connolly, who bowls left-arm spin, making a Test debut after just four first-class games which are yet to bring a wicket.

"I haven't been reading too much into it [the injury]," Connolly said after helping Perth Scorchers to victory over Adelaide Strikers. "But if the opportunity arises for me to make my debut then I will try to take the most of it. I think it's just about going over there and learning what it's like playing in those subcontinent conditions and just enjoying the boys around me and the coaching staff."

Meanwhile, Cummins will seek further advice as he recovers from "increased left ankle soreness" following the Test series against India where he sent down the most overs of any bowler. He was named captain of Australia's Champions Trophy squad last week, but it remains uncertain if he will make the tournament.

"He will seek specialist rehabilitation advice this week and is likely to require a period of physical preparation and recovery," CA said. "The [national selection panel] will continue to monitor Cummins' recovery leading into the Champions Trophy."

